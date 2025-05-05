History is on the Side of the OKC Thunder in Game 1 Against Denver Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a long break since their last basketball game.
After taking down the Memphis Grizzlies in four games, OKC hasn't stepped on the court since April 26. On Monday, May 5, though, the Thunder will meet the Denver Nuggets for the first game of what could be a phenomenal series.
Pitting the two leading MVP candidates against one another, Oklahoma City's upcoming series will feature two of the best players in the world, and potentially the two most recent MVPs if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander takes home the award as expected.
Heading into Game 1 of the series, though, Nikola Jokic and Denver are at a disadvantage after defeating the LA Clippers in Game 7 of their first round series just two days before tipping off against the Thunder.
Some obsvers may argue that too much rest will lead to a rusty performance from OKC in Game 1, but statistics show that the higher seeded team with more rest is an overwhleming favorite.
After taking down the Clippers in Game 7 on Denver's home court, the Nuggets were forced to make the trek to Oklahoma City for Game 1 around 48 hours later. Team's in Denver's situation are just 4-19 in Game 1 contests against the higher seed, which should bode well for OKC's chances on Monday.
Led by Gilgeous-Alexander and an impressive defense that has helped propel the Thunder to a 68-win regular season, the Nuggets already had their work cut out for them entering the series. With a busy game and travel schedule, however, Denver will be at even more of a disadvantage in Game 1.
Still, the Nuggets' will be no easy task for Oklahoma City as Jokic looks to led his team back to the NBA Finals. To win a series against Denver, OKC will have to limit the Nuggets' star, and shut down the team's role players.
A win in Game 1 would go a long way for the Thunder, but even with history on their side, Mark Daigneault and company will need a strong outing to take down Denver on Monday night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.