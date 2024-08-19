How Aaron Wiggins' Role Might be Reaching its Limit, and why That's Okay
In the midst of a deeply talented roster makeup, Aaron Wiggins is entering a critical point in his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As a 25-year-old guard, Wiggins' role on this team has been ever so important, but, on paper, is continually decreasing as the Thunder become more and more relevant as a contending team out of the Western Conference. Nearly nine minutes per game pulled back from his rookie season to now, along with 31 less starts -- and, to be clear, this of course has nothing to do with his performance, rather than an influx of talent on the roster muddying up Wiggins' ability to see more time on the floor.
But when you watch his productivity in those 15.7 minutes averaged across 78 games a year ago, his efficiency and confidence has never been higher on either end of the floor. His time is maximized, as the former Maryland Terrapin feeds off the budding success that he, his teammates and the entire team see.
From his sophomore season to his third-year campaign, Wiggins made a 10% jump in 3-point percentage while slightly cutting down his shot frequency from beyond the arc -- while doing the same from the floor, making a 5% increase in that department. He knows how to play to his strengths, visibly. Though, it seems that his role on this Thunder rendition could be capped out in a sense.
With Cason Wallace proving his worth as a sixth man, spot starter and rock-solid two-way talent, Alex Caruso making his way over from Chicago, sharpshooter Isaiah Joe and, of course, Lu Dort, Oklahoma City's depth along the wing inhibits Wiggins' ability to consistently take up 20-plus minutes a night, leaving him to be as efficient as possible in the play time he's given.
His role is perfect for Oklahoma City, though, as he does whatever he is asked and with a smile on his face, as seemingly every player on this Thunder team. Now, whether he'll end up wanting more out of his career in the long run is a different story. But for the foreseeable future, Wiggins fits the Thunder mold extremely well -- and it seems like he's comfortable with the opportunities he's been handed and will continue to be handed down the line as Oklahoma City searches for a title shot.
