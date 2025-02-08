How Alex Caruso Moves the Scoreboard in Right Direction For OKC Thunder
When the Oklahoma City Thunder traded for Alex Caruso this summer, it was seen as a Sam Presti heist. Swapping out Josh Giddey just days after the former No. 6 overall pick was played off the floor in the postseason for a two-time All-defensive member in a one-for-one deal.
This season, despite his shooting struggles, Caruso is showing why the deal felt in real-time like highway robbery.
Caruso is playing elite level defesne to help lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to historic heights on that end of the floor. The 30-year-old has played 30 games this season with 2.3 stocks per game to go along with 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds an 2.5 assists per contest with shooting splits of 39/29/75.
The defensive ace is finding his groove on the offensive end after a season that has seen him bounce in and out of the lineup due to injuries. In January the veteran swingman shot a season-best 37 percent from beyond the arc while posting 5.4 points per game to go along with 13 stocks across eight tilts.
In his second game of the month against the Toronto Raptors Caruso turned in 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block while going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc and shooting 71 percent from the floor.
"Banged in some shots tonight which was good. He finds those cuts, rolls, all the junk that the system can give you. He has got a great feel for that, he is an activity player on offense, I think he really helps your system on the offensive end of the floor, that is a good thing. You need that. We have had a lot of success with guys like that, that are willing to screen, willing to cut, willing to space, willing to move the ball. I thought he did great," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said.
"There is a reason why the scoreboard usually moves in the right direction when he is on the court," The Thunder bench boss added.
Caruso is gaining more comfortability inside this OKC Thunder system and it is paying off with his offensive production to catch up to what has been a consistent elite defensive level this season. As this trend continues to rises the tide for a 41-9 roster.
