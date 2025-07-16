How does Second-Year Center Branden Carlson Fit in OKC Thunder's Future?
The Oklahoma City Thunder moved to 3-0 at the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League with a 17-point win against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening.
OKC's most recent victory marked the return of second-year big man Branden Carlson, who missed the Salt Lake City Summer League and the first two contests in Las Vegas recovering from an injury. While the Thunder were able to win without Carlson, the former Utah Utes standout provided a huge spark in his return, tallying 23 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and just one turnover.
The former undrafted free agent shot 9-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in the victory, dominating his 19 minutes on the floor. Playing alongside a strong playmaker in Nikola Topic, Carlson knocked down open looks from beyond the arc, and rolled to the rim for a few highlight plays.
While Carlson may have missed the first few games of the 2025 Summer League, it's no surprise that the 26-year-old had such an impressive showing in his return. After originally signing with the Toronto Raptors G League affiliate, Carlson joined the Thunder organization in November 2024.
The 7-footer played on a two-way contract last season, appearing in seven G League contests and 32 NBA games. During his time with the Blue, Carlson put up 18.6 points, nine rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.1 blocks per game.
Playing just 7.7 minutes per contest on an NBA court, Carlson averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds as a rookie. While the two-way standout's numbers aren't eye-popping, he turned in a few strong performances with the Thunder in 2024-25.
To close the season, Carlson registered 26 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 10-of-19 from the field in a 15-point win against the Pelicans. During his first year with the Thunder, Carlson reached double figures three times at the NBA level.
Over the offseason, Sam Presti and company elected to bring back Carlson on a two-way contract, where he will be joined by 2025 second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer. Even after drafting big man Thomas Sorber in the first round, Carlson could still earn time on the floor for the Thunder as the 19-year-old adjusts to life in the NBA while returning from a foot injury.
Sorber has been viewed by some observers as a key rotation piece once Isaiah Hartenstein becomes to expensive to keep on the roster, but Carlson could be valuable in a similar role. Of course, the second-year center's success has come in a small sample size, but with more time in OKC's system, there is reason to believe Carlson could become a solid depth piece or an intriguing trade asset.
Additionally, Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams suffered injuries during the 2024-25 regular season. After adding another center in the draft who has already suffered a foot injury, having another player in the rotation could be useful for Mark Daigneault and company.
