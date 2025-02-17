How Holmgren-Hartenstein Offers a New Dynamic Out of NBA All-Star Break
The newly founded Oklahoma City big-man tandem has played one off, one on for the majority of the season, and it's lended itself very well thus far.
A 44-10 record, the Thunder has fared greatly with just one starting big at its disposal with Jaylin Williams as backup following his return from injury. Having Chet Holmgren up until early November, being without a center for several games, then to Isaiah Hartenstein's OKC debut as he came back to health, it's been a season of adaptation thus far at the position for the Thunder.
Though, the team looks to be set so long as one of them is able to take the floor, but having them together could be a new force that opposing teams would have to juggle along with every other way the Thunder is able to hit you. Of course, that was Thunder GM Sam Presti's vision. And while it hasn't necessarily came to fruition yet, it's an impending dynamic that Oklahoma City and head coach Mark Daigneault will be able to truly experiment with coming out of the All-Star break.
Having played just two games together since Holmgren's return on Feb. 10, it's certainly been a small sample size to see what the tandem is capable of. Though, we do know that Daigneault isn't afraid of going bigger than OKC has in recent years when seeing him implement both Holmgren and Hartenstein in the starting lineup.
In their two outings on the floor together, the pair has combined for 39 points and 43 rebounds.
While not necessarily imposing a dominant impact, the two still have to gauge one another's play styles and get in a routine.
Out of the break, Daigneault will be able to play the two every which way as long as they're healthy. Alternating in between lineups, four-out on the perimeter while Hartenstein hovers around the paint and the dunker's spot offensively, but the real uptick in impact will come on the defensive end.
Last year, Oklahoma City was continually torched along the interior with Holmgren's rookie skill set and size unable to match up against some veteran bigs, leaving paint scores and offensive rebounds wide open for bigger teams.
Now, with another 7-foot big in Hartenstein, that is sure to be nullified whether in tandem with Holmgren or having a one-two punch off the bench.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.