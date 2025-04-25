How Ja Morant's Injury Could Impact the Rest of Thunder-Grizzlies
An unfortunate injury soured the Grizzlies’ Game 3 chances and could be the final blow to their season.
On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder completed an improbable 29-point comeback to take a 3-0 lead in Memphis. Leading by 27 late in the second quarter, disaster struck for the Grizzlies.
With Scotty Pippen Jr. running in transition, he passed up an open layup to feed Ja Morant for a potential exclamation dunk. However, with Lu Dort in between the two Grizzlies, he slipped while trying to deflect the pass and collided with Morant as he was going up for the dunk.
Morant fell hard to the floor and was in immense pain for a couple of minutes. After review, officials determined it was a common foul on Dort, and Morant went to the line for his free throws but missed both before exiting the game.
Morant took off his jersey on his way off the floor and didn’t emerge again until the second half, using crutches. He was officially ruled out for the rest of Game 3 with a hip contusion, and given his state when coming back out, he could easily be out for Game 4 and beyond.
Of course, Morant is the Grizzlies’ star, and his impact was critical to the team’s success early in Game 3. Morant pushed the pace throughout the first half, helping Memphis control the game until his injury.
Without him around, the Grizzlies clearly had issues. With the offensive load on the shoulders of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies sputtered and managed only 31 points in the second half.
Morant had 15 points and five assists in 15 minutes of action on Thursday after averaging 20 points and five assists through the first two games of the series. Even if Morant is able to return by Saturday’s Game 4 matchup, he might not be able to have the same impact.
If he is not able to go at all, it will be up to Bane and Jackson to create open looks for shooters who were on fire in the first half of Game 3. Considering Bane’s struggles throughout the series and Pippen’s unlikelihood to have another outburst like Thursday’s, Memphis could be in trouble without its star point guard.