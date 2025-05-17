How OKC Thunder Compares to Second Round's Previous Winner-Take-All No. 1 Seeds
The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder earned home-court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs by winning 68 games during the regular season. The fruits of the Thunder's labor bear tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. CST, as a sold-out Paycom Center hosts its Game 7 clash against the Denver Nuggets.
Since 2000, Oklahoma City is the 21st No. 1 seed that has taken a 3-2 second-round lead, with 14 previously advancing in Game 6. Six teams found themselves in the same precarious situation as the Thunder — and five moved on in the winner-take-all contest.
Winner: 2016-17 Boston Celtics
The 2017 Celtics experienced a strange postseason with All-NBA Second Teamer Isaiah Thomas at the helm. In the first round, they lost Games 1 and 2 against the 41-win Chicago Bulls before winning four straight, outscoring the Rajon Rondo-less Bulls by 59 points.
Boston then welcomed the Washington Wizards in the conference semifinals, and the home team secured all seven games. Kelly Olynyk recorded 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting, four rebounds and four assists off the bench, overcoming 38 points and five 3-pointers from Bradley Beal.
The Celtics lost to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a five-game Eastern Conference Finals.
Winner: 2008-09 Los Angeles Lakers
Yao Ming's 28 points and 10 rebounds highlighted a Houston Rockets Game 1 upset of the 2009 Lakers, which set the tone in what ended up being Los Angeles' most competitive series that postseason. The loser failed to crack 100 points in all seven games, exemplifying how much the game has evolved recently.
Pau Gasol racked up 21 points, 18 rebounds (six offensive) and three blocks in Game 7. Kobe Bryant averaged 27.4 points on 45.3% shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks throughout the series. Los Angeles accumulated a +50 point differential, with all four wins coming by double-digits.
The Lakers beat Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals.
Winner: 2007-08 Boston Celtics
The Celtics traded for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in July 2007, spearheading a league-record 42-win improvement. Boston played consecutive Game 7s in its first two playoff rounds, beating the Atlanta Hawks by 34 points and the Cavaliers by five points.
Paul Pierce and James combined for 86 points on 27-for-52 shooting in the final second-round game. The teams shot 69 total free-throw attempts, and Boston won the margins with three fewer turnovers and one more offensive rebound. The Celtics won all four factors cumulatively against the Cavaliers.
The Celtics beat Bryant and the Lakers in the NBA Finals.
Winner: 2003-04 Minnesota Timberwolves
Garnett won the 2004 MVP and proved himself more than worthy in the playoffs. His Timberwolves took down the Denver Nuggets in five games before an evenly matched bout with the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento committed fewer turnovers and drew more free throws, but Minnesota registered superior shot efficiency and offensive rebounding.
In Game 7, Garnett tallied 32 points on 12-for-23 shooting, 21 rebounds, five blocks, four steals and an assist as Minnesota won, 83-80. He averaged 23.9 points, 15.4 rebounds (2.6 offensive), 4.3 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.7 steals throughout the series.
The Timberwolves lost to Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the Lakers in a six-game Western Conference Finals.
Winner: 2000-01 Philadelphia 76ers
Allen Iverson earned the 2001 MVP by leading the league in scoring and his team to the top of the standings. Philadelphia won three of four games against the Indiana Pacers before encountering Vince Carter and the Toronto Raptors in a tightly contested second round, as the 76ers grinded out a +5 point differential.
Iverson dropped two 50-point games but struggled from the field in Game 7, scoring 21 points on 8-for-27 shooting. Carter recorded 20 points on 18 shots, nine assists, seven rebounds (four offensive), three steals and a block, though he missed a series-winning jumper at the buzzer.
The 76ers lost to O'Neal, Bryant and the Lakers in the NBA Finals.
Loser: 2021-22 Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the 2022 Suns were the only No. 1 seed in the 21st century that lost in the second-round after leading 3-2. Games 1 through 6 all brought home winners, making Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks even more of an embarrassment.
Dallas led 65-27 in the early third quarter and eventually won by 33. Luka Doncic finished with 35 points on 19 shots, including six 3-pointers, and added 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jalen Brunson totaled 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Oklahoma City winning Game 7 would lower external concerns. While the teams that racked up the next eight highest point differentials in NBA history did not lose multiple games before the conference finals, many previous champions and finalists have dealt with early-round adversity.
The Thunder losing would bring rampant, deserved criticism, despite its opponent countering the league's No. 1 defense with a championship-proven offense led by basketball savant Nikola Jokic — who averaged historic numbers in an MVP race with Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The stakes are simply sky-high for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and the rest of the rotation must be ready to roll tomorrow afternoon.