How Quickly can San Antonio Spurs Challenge OKC Thunder in the West?
At this point, most NBA observers expect the San Antonio Spurs to be a young team on the rise in the coming seasons.
Armed with budding superstar Victor Wembanyama, former All-NBA point guard De'Aaron Fox, 2025 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and this summer's No. 2 overall selection, Dylan Harper, the team has assembled an impressive roster.
Wembanyama got plenty of love in the NBA's annual GM survey, appearing in nine different categories. The former No. 1 overall pick has been impressive during his time in the NBA, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc in 46 contests during the 2024-25 campaign.
If Wembanyama is able to stay healthy throughout the upcoming season, the Spurs will have a solid chance to reach the postseason. San Antonio's standout is still only 21-years-old, and with his talent alongside what looks to be a solid young roster, the Spurs have a bright future.
As the group continues to improve, it's possible that San Antonio is able to grow into a challenger in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City ran away with the West last year, winning 68 games, but Denver gave the Thunder trouble in the postseason.
OKC eventually overcame the Nuggets, but after adding a few more pieces over the offeseason, Denver will likely be a formidable foe once again. The Rockets also have a solid young core that added Kevin Durant over the summer and should continue to be a contender in the Western Conference.
San Antonio still needs to improve before it can compete with the aforementioned teams in a playoff series, but the Spurs have the pieces to join that list in a few years.
To challenge Oklahoma City though, San Antonio will have to keep its teach in tact, which could be difficult. The Thunder have gone through a similar situation, but managed to lock their trio of stars into long-term contracts.
As a result, OKC should be a competitor in the West for years to come, and if the role players surrounding Wembanyama and Fox pan out, Mark Daigneault and company could have another obstacle on the road to an NBA Finals appearance.
For now, though, that possibility still seems a few years away as the Thunder prepare to battle with the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Warriors, Lakers and Rockets for another opportunity at a title.
