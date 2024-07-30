How Team Canada is Helping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Expand His Game
For anyone that has watched Oklahoma City’s growth over the last two seasons, it’s no surprise to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominating the Olympic basketball scene. The Thunder’s MVP candidate has been on a straight line up since the team traded for him back in 2019 and hasn’t slowed down one bit.
After playing under Billy Donovan during his first season in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander has gotten used to the Thunder’s system. Mark Daigneault has built his philosophies to lineup perfectly with Gilgeous-Alexander’s and it was on full display last season. He’s playing at an MVP level with the Thunder and taking this team to new heights. It’s always good to change it up for a summer to experience different styles and expand your game, though, and that’s exactly what SGA is doing with Team Canada.
The two main differences to this point have been glaring. Team Canada doesn’t have a big man that’s near Chet Holmgren’s level, and Gilgeous-Alexander’s arsenal of 3-point shooters is on a different planet.
He has had to adjust to a completely different layout of floor spacing and attack from different angles on Team Canada. He’s also playing without his isolation running mate in Jalen Williams, which means he’s having to take on more of a playmaking role. Jamal Murray hasn’t quite looked like himself, so outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett is the only player truly creating for the team.
In addition to the roster, he’s also experiencing a new coaching style under Jordi Fernandez. Because it’s not a full season of basketball like the NBA, the offense is more on the fly and Gilgeous-Alexander is making decisions much quicker. Fernandez also has different philosophies than Daigneault. For instance, Gilgeous-Alexander picked up his second foul less than two minutes into the game against Australia and ended up sitting the bench the remainder of the quarter.
Having to play with different players that don’t necessarily compliment his game perfectly, and hear from different leadership, is good for Gilgeous-Alexander. It’s growing and expanding his game and will help him in the long run.
The early returns adds positive, as he has been one of the best basketball players in the entire Olympics. The returns for the Thunder should be the same.
Want to join the discussion? LikeThunder on SIon Facebook andfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.