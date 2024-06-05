How the OKC Thunder's 'Confidence' in Isaiah Joe Helped the Sharpshooter Flourish
Just weeks before the 2022-23 NBA season tipped off, the Philadelphia 76ers waived former second round pick Isaiah Joe.
Looking to add a low-cost shooter while still in the midst of roster exploration, Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder quickly signed Joe off of waivers, adding the former Arkansas Razorback to a young group of players with very few expectations heading into the year.
Not long after his signing, Joe showed off his sharpshooting abilities in a contest against the Dallas Mavericks, dazzling fans with 15 points and three triples in just nine minutes of action to help OKC past Luka Doncic and company.
Following his clutch performance, Joe started to become a more regular contributor and eventually worked his way into OKC's rotation.
Just months after being waived, Joe had not only found a new home, but was flourishing with his new squad. In a recent interview on the Run It Back podcast, the 4-year veteran said that the organization's belief in him has been a key factor in his success with the Thunder.
"When all that happened, I saw it as a new opportunity," Joe said. "I got here, went out in full force, got acclimated with the guys. I think what helped me the most was just the confidence that I had in myself but also the confidence that the guys had in me. ... Ever since my first game, I just kind of hit the floor running. Had that breakout game against Dallas, then you know, just kept it up from there. Like I said the confidence that the organization had it me, that took it a long way."
Now, Joe has wrapped up his second season in the Modern Frontier and has likely earned a significant contract from Oklahoma City or another franchise in the near future.
In his two years playing under Mark Daigneault, Joe has shot well over 40% from 3-point range each season and has significantly improved the other areas of his game.
Still just 24-years-old, Joe would be a good fit moving forward with OKC, but could command a large contract if he ends up becoming a free agent.
