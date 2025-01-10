How the OKC Thunder's Fatigue Might Come Into Play During Road Trip
The Oklahoma City Thunder's 15-game win streak saw them with several comebacks in the fourth quarter and fights from behind throughout plenty of its contests which turned into several tacks in the win column.
Oklahoma City has been adept at persevering and withstanding opponent runs, and has allowed it the ability to tally 30 wins with just six losses as we creep closer to halfway of the 2024-25 season. With victories over the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and many more, the Thunder's win streak was impressive—but that stretch has certainly had to stretch the team thin, you'd think?
It seemed like each time last year that Oklahoma City suffered a loss or two, it would bounce right back into form and win the next game. Of course, that's been the same theme we've seen this year among its six losses, losing two times in a row early in the season to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.
A season ago, it took them till April 5, five games before the postseason, to lose three games for the first time on the season—all of the other losses either came in pairs or individually. That's looking to be the exact same case now, as the Thunder has came out sharp following virtually every loss this season.
Now after its streak was broken by the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City eyes three more away games versus the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers before heading back to Bricktown.
A year ago, the Thunder went 5-7 when competing against teams on the road following a loss the game before. Five times Oklahoma City bounced back in a hostile environment, and seven times. it could not find success.
So far this season, the Thunder is 1-1 under those circumstances when counting the NBA Cup Championship game against the Milwaukee Bucks. This Oklahoma City team has a heightened resolve this year, and without Chet Holmgren, and should be assumed to improve upon that 5-7 record if it yearns to be a title contender.
It'll be interesting to see how much the Thunder is affected by its previous 15-game charge, as the team will set its sights on the New York Knicks 6:30 p.m. tonight inside Madison Square Garden.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.