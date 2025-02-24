Inside The Thunder

How to Watch [2/24]: OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back once again on National TV.

Rylan Stiles

Feb 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after making a three point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after making a three point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in one of the strangest scheduling quirks of the season.

The OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves played just 24 hours ago on ESPN as the two played a playoff-like tilt seeing the Thunder win 130-123 in Minnesota.

The two hopped on a bird to head to Oklahoma City to do it all over again on Monday inside the Paycom Center. This game will also be shown on National TV, getting the NBATV slot.

Oklahoma City and Minnesota each saw its No. 1 options put up stellar performances as superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander logged 37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and as many blocks. Anthony Edwards turned in 29 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

The Thunder and Timberwolves will have to grit out this game that is viewed as a scheduled loss for each side - but someone has to win.

Everything you need to know:

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (46-10) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (31-26)

Time/date: 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb. 24

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: NBATV

Total points: Over/Under 226.5, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -620

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -15.5

