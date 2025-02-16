How to Watch: OKC Thunder All-Stars Battle, All-Star Game Format
The Oklahoma City Thunder are well represented in the Bay Area at NBA All-Star Weekend, including in the NBA All-Star game.
On Sunday night, the NBA All-Star Game will take on a new format that features four teams battling it out in two semi-final games that leads to the championship bout. The three team of All-Stars are split up into the OGs, the youngsters and the international crop. The fourth team is the winner of the NBA Rising Stars tournament which took place on Friday night inside the Chase Center.
The OKC Thunder will be all over the screen in the first semi-final matchup with Team Chuck being bench bossed by Mark Daigneault and led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander going up against Team Kenny the youngsters headlined by Jalen Williams.
The Winner of this matchup will take on the winner of Team Shaq (The OGs) vs. Team Candace (Rising Stars) in the championship game.
This event will be televised on TNT with the tip-off of the Thunder teammate tilt starting at 7:20 PM CT and 8:10 PM CT.
Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Gilgeous-Alexander will also debut his new signature shoe on the hardwood during Sunday's festivities.
This will put a bow on All-Star weekend and put a pause on the NBA calendar. The OKC Thunder will travel to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday to resume its NBA slate.
