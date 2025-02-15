Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to Signature Shoe Release
This week, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander released his first signature shoe, the SHAI 001. A year in the making, the mark of a true superstar continues to follow the Oklahoma City Thunder guard. Now, Gilgeous-Alexander has his own shoe, a staple of stars in the association.
On Friday night, the OKC Thunder superstar had an event to launch the kicks at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Fransisco. Gilgeous-Alexander answered questions about the shoe and the media got an up close look at the kicks and the creation of them.
The SHAI 001's will feature a global release this fall, but in limited quantities. The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar will first wear these shoes on Sunday during the NBA All-Star Game.
"A lot of fun, A lot of excitement. I am going to go extra hard in the games when I am wearing them. Just, you are going to get exactly who I am through the shoe," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "You are going to get somebody that expresses themselves, their art form, you are going to get on the court off the court a model, a basketball player...strive for greatness in every faciet of life."
The Superstar laughed as he was listing off what people would get from him wearing this shoes a member of the crowd interjected with a championship "Don't Jinx it," Gilgeous-Alexander said with a smirk.
