Inside The Thunder

How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of this second round series with the Thunder trailing 2-1 in the best of seven series. Here is how to watch this swing game.

Rylan Stiles

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) defends Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) defends Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs and find themselves in a hole down 2-1 in this best of four set.

While the OKC Thunder were the heavy favorites to win this series, after a historic 68 win season, they are on the verge of letting it all go down the drain relative to postseason success. A loss today would cement a bitterly disappointing end to a fabulous season.

However, a win, and everyone takes about 50 steps back from the ledge as the Thunder steal back away home court with a 2-2 series become the best two out of three and the pivotal Game 5 taking place in the Paycom Center.

It is still all out in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite some end of game blunders to book end the first three games of this series. Just win Game 4 and they are once again the favorites to advance to their first Western Conference Finals since 2016.

How to Watch Game 4

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (1-2) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-1)

Time/date: 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 11

Where: Ball Arena — Denver, CO

TV/streaming: ABC

Total points: Over/Under 228, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -260

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -7

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Up next, these two teams hop on a bird and fly to Oklahoma City for a Tuesday Game 5. All that is left to determine is if that can be a possible series clincher for the Nuggets, or will the NBA world have a whole new series to enjoy?

feed

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News