How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 4
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs and find themselves in a hole down 2-1 in this best of four set.
While the OKC Thunder were the heavy favorites to win this series, after a historic 68 win season, they are on the verge of letting it all go down the drain relative to postseason success. A loss today would cement a bitterly disappointing end to a fabulous season.
However, a win, and everyone takes about 50 steps back from the ledge as the Thunder steal back away home court with a 2-2 series become the best two out of three and the pivotal Game 5 taking place in the Paycom Center.
It is still all out in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite some end of game blunders to book end the first three games of this series. Just win Game 4 and they are once again the favorites to advance to their first Western Conference Finals since 2016.
How to Watch Game 4
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (1-2) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-1)
Time/date: 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 11
Where: Ball Arena — Denver, CO
TV/streaming: ABC
Total points: Over/Under 228, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -260
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -7
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Up next, these two teams hop on a bird and fly to Oklahoma City for a Tuesday Game 5. All that is left to determine is if that can be a possible series clincher for the Nuggets, or will the NBA world have a whole new series to enjoy?