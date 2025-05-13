How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in a pivotal swing Game 5 of their second round series. The OKC Thunder did its job to wrestle home court advantage back away from the Nuggets to earn this series being tied up at two games each heading into Tuesday night in the Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City now how two of the next three potential games at home in a series that has not shifted to a best of three set.
To date in the series, the Thunder and Nuggets have alternated wins, but this is a trend Oklahoma City must snap. Due to losing Game 1, it was always going to take a two game winning streak at some point to win the series.
Things are lining up for this to be the perfect chance for the Thunder to grab control of this series. Role players typically play better at home, the Thunder have only dropped three games on the home hardwood in the last two postseasons and must avoid dropping another tilt in the Paycom Center.
How to Watch Game 5
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (2-2) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-2)
Time/date: 8:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 13
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: TNT
Total points: Over/Under 221.5, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -460
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -10
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets meet up again in Denver for Game 6 which will serve as an elimination game for one side or the other. Depending on the results of this pivotal Game 5 in OKC.