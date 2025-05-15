How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 6
The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to close out the Denver Nuggets on Thursday inside of Ball Arena. The Thunder have a chance to punch its ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016.
Ball Arena will be rocking as the Thunder hope to secure the series. Nuggets role players hope to live up to the old adage that role players play better at home. Oklahoma City hopes its defense can continue to stifle the Denver offense.
Oklahoma City and Denver have been the best series in the NBA Playoffs to date, and each hope to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Here is how to watch this Game 6 matchup.
How to Watch Game 5
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-3)
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 15
Where: Ball Arena — Denver, CO
TV/streaming: TNT
Total points: Over/Under 217.5, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -184
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -4.5
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will lace 'em up on Sunday win or lose tonight in Ball Arena. The Thunder will either host the Denver Nuggets for Game 7 of this second round tilt or begin the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Paycom Center.
The closeout games are the toughest to win, there is no question about that. Denver will be eager to stave off elimination and head back to Bricktown for the Nuggets second straight Game 7 this postseason. This will be a must-see contest.