How to Watch: OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors [1/29]
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference for the second straight season and own the league's best record at 37-8. This has grown a 5.5 game cushion over the No. 2 seeded Houston Rockets. The star power between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his supporting cast coupled with its style of play, makes Oklahoma City must watch TV.
As the league takes notice, more games are being flexed into National TV spots. This game against the Golden State Warriors has an ESPN billing for a matchup of a past dynasty against a budding one.
The Warriors are attempting to shake the mediocre moniker and a win over the Thunder would at least put them above .500 after playing 5-5 ball in its last ten games.
Last night, Golden State battled the tanking Jazz and survived for a win while ruling out Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga who could be available for the team in tonight's tilt.
The Thunder are as healthy as they can be with the only injuries being the long-term ones with Chet Holmgren (Hip), Ajay Mitchell (Toe) and Nikola Topic (ACL) ruled out.
Everything you need to know:
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (37-8) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-23)
Time/date: 9:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 29
Where: Chase Center — San Francisco, CA
TV/streaming: ESPN/FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
Total points: 225
Moneyline: Thunder -480
Spread: OKC Thunder -10 (Via FanDuel)
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.