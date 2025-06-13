How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 NBA Finals
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to get a win in Game 4 to avoid going down 3-1 in the 2025 NBA Finals. The OKC Thunder have been great at responding to adversity all season long, including never losing back-to-back games in the NBA Playoffs to date. That trend has to continue for the Oklahoma City Thunder if they hope to win the 2025 NBA Finals.
This is the biggest game in franchise history for each club. Both teams are seeking its first NBA Title and while the Pacers have never been in position to take a stronghold in an NBA Finals, the Thunder have never been the heavy favorites in a title bout on the verge of being buried.
Oklahoma City has to play better on both ends, the Thunder have to find ways to create consistent offense in this game something they haven't done in two of the three games this series. In Game 3 the Bricktown Ballers also let go of the rope on the defensive end, surrendering switches far too often and allowing the Pacers to dominate two of the three fourth quarters of this set.
How to Watch Game 4
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (1-2) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-1)
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, June 13
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, IN
TV/streaming: ABC
Total points: Over/Under 227.5, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -235
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -6
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Up next, the series shifts back to Oklahoma City for a pivotal Game 5. The Thunder hope to have this best of seven set knotted up by then to allow the team to grab home court advantage in what would then be a best of 3 series. If the OKC Thunder go down 3-1, the Thunder's title hopes are on life support.