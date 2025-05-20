How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1
Some games don't need any introduction. Everyone knows what is at stake. That is the case for Tonight's Western Conference Finals series opener, a tone setting game with the chance at a title within each teams grasp.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 20 inside the Paycom Center. This series will stand alone every other day with the Eastern Conference Finals filling in the off days of this best-of-seven set.
Oklahoma City and Minnesota faced off four times this season as the Thunder will play another division rivalry in this postseason. These two teams were tightly contested in the regular season with plenty of reason for optimism heading into this series.
Both teams have made it to this point fully healthy, the single player on either injury report? Thunder red shirt rookie Nikola Topic. This is best-on-best, just as basketball fans want it on the brightest stage second to only the NBA Finals.
The Thunder made their run to the Western Conference Finals by sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies and knocking off the Denver Nuggets in seven games. The Timberwolves made quick work of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors taking each series in five games.
This series will exclusively be shown on the ESPN family of networks with live pregame shows at each game starting tonight inside the Paycom Center.
How to Watch Game 1
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0)
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 20
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2
Total points: Over/Under 218, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -295
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.