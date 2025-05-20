Inside The Thunder

How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1

The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday inside the Paycom Center, here is how to watch this contest.

Rylan Stiles

Jan 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Some games don't need any introduction. Everyone knows what is at stake. That is the case for Tonight's Western Conference Finals series opener, a tone setting game with the chance at a title within each teams grasp.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 20 inside the Paycom Center. This series will stand alone every other day with the Eastern Conference Finals filling in the off days of this best-of-seven set.

Oklahoma City and Minnesota faced off four times this season as the Thunder will play another division rivalry in this postseason. These two teams were tightly contested in the regular season with plenty of reason for optimism heading into this series.

Both teams have made it to this point fully healthy, the single player on either injury report? Thunder red shirt rookie Nikola Topic. This is best-on-best, just as basketball fans want it on the brightest stage second to only the NBA Finals.

The Thunder made their run to the Western Conference Finals by sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies and knocking off the Denver Nuggets in seven games. The Timberwolves made quick work of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors taking each series in five games.

This series will exclusively be shown on the ESPN family of networks with live pregame shows at each game starting tonight inside the Paycom Center.

How to Watch Game 1

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0)

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 20

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2

Total points: Over/Under 218, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -295

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

