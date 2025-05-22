Inside The Thunder

How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Here is how to watch this key contest.

Rylan Stiles

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) react after a play in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) react after a play in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. The OKC Thunder grabbed Game 1 of this series to start up 1-0 in the race to four wins in this best-of-7 series.

Minnesota's job as the underdog is to just grab one win inside the Paycom Center to feel good about its upset chances heading back home to the Target Center this weekend. If Oklahoma City can avoid a loss at home, they take a commanding 2-0 lead which dramatically shifts the odds even more in the Thunder's favor.

The Timberwolves will certainly play much better on Thursday. After going 15-for-51 from beyond the arc, Minnesota will still find open 3s all over the court put specifically in the corners with Naz Reid, Donte Divincenzo and company. Look for those guys to hit at a higher clip in this contest.

Anthony Edwards has been able to turn in impressive playoff games to date in his young career, Tuesday wasn't one of them. The Georgia product will almost certainly have a better game on Thursday.

The Thunder need to continue working on the glass to keep that category at least close after winning the rebounding battle in Tuesday's blowout win. OKC will continue to generate plenty of turnovers to spark easy offense but the points were hard to comeby in the first half. A slow start in this game would be a bad tone-setter against a desperate Timberwolves club.

How to Watch Game 2

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0)

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 22

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2

Total points: Over/Under 217, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -295

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Western Conference Finals swings to Minnesota for Game 3 and Game 4 of this best-of-7 set resuming on Saturday night inside the Target Center. The only question left to be answered is if the Timberwolves can do their job in Game 2, or if the Thunder grab a commanding 2-0 series lead.

feed

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News