How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. The OKC Thunder grabbed Game 1 of this series to start up 1-0 in the race to four wins in this best-of-7 series.
Minnesota's job as the underdog is to just grab one win inside the Paycom Center to feel good about its upset chances heading back home to the Target Center this weekend. If Oklahoma City can avoid a loss at home, they take a commanding 2-0 lead which dramatically shifts the odds even more in the Thunder's favor.
The Timberwolves will certainly play much better on Thursday. After going 15-for-51 from beyond the arc, Minnesota will still find open 3s all over the court put specifically in the corners with Naz Reid, Donte Divincenzo and company. Look for those guys to hit at a higher clip in this contest.
Anthony Edwards has been able to turn in impressive playoff games to date in his young career, Tuesday wasn't one of them. The Georgia product will almost certainly have a better game on Thursday.
The Thunder need to continue working on the glass to keep that category at least close after winning the rebounding battle in Tuesday's blowout win. OKC will continue to generate plenty of turnovers to spark easy offense but the points were hard to comeby in the first half. A slow start in this game would be a bad tone-setter against a desperate Timberwolves club.
How to Watch Game 2
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0)
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 22
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2
Total points: Over/Under 217, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -295
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Western Conference Finals swings to Minnesota for Game 3 and Game 4 of this best-of-7 set resuming on Saturday night inside the Target Center. The only question left to be answered is if the Timberwolves can do their job in Game 2, or if the Thunder grab a commanding 2-0 series lead.