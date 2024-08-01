How To Watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada Battle Spain To Wrap Up Group Play
The Oklahoma City Thunder have sent superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort to Paris to compete in the Olympics for their home country, Team Canada.
Being placed in the group of death, Team Canada had an uphill battle fighting it out with Greece, Australia and Spain to try to survive into tournament play. Already though, the Canadians are 2-0 with a punched ticket to the knockout stage.
The only game left to play in the group stage is a battle against Team Spain on Aug. 2 at 10:15 AM CT. This game will be broadcast on the Peacock app.
Team Canada will look to continue their dominant run led by Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Jamal Murray and a plethora of other NBA players.
Team Spain will counter with Santi Aldama, Alex Abrines, Juancho Hernangomez, Rudy Fernandez, Usman Garuba and Willy Hernangomez.
The Canadians have already clinched a tournament bid but with a win they earn first in the group, or a loss by seven points or less and a Team Australia win over Greece.
However, the possibility of falling to second place still exists with a loss and Greece's win over Australia or a loss and nine or ten points.
The most unlikely outcome is a third-place finish with the following combination: A Team Australia win and a Team Canada loss by 12 or more points to Spain.
