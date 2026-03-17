OKC Thunder Dish Out Starting Lineup vs. Orlando Magic

This is the definition of a TCB road trip, taking care of business. The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road for ten straight days to face off with a plethora of toothless tigers. While an NBA Finals preview awaits the Bricktown Ballers in Boston to cap off this trip, the Thunder have to take on the Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers to get there.

It starts tonight in Orlando where the Thunder face off with a Magic team that is finally putting it together. Thought of in the preseason as a top four team in the Eastern Conference, the Magic sputtered out of the gate with worries that a trip to the Eastern Conference Play-in tournament was in their future.

Now, the Magic sit at the No. 5 seed out East, with a 38-29 record, thanks in large part due to their 10-4 spurt since the All-Star break. Orlando has rediscovered their defensive identity and while their offense is largely held together by duct tape they have shown flashes recently of a more palatable product on that end of the floor.

The bad news for Orlando in this game is they are still down Franz Wagner, their No. 2 offensive option, along with Jonathan Isaac and Anthony Black. That will put plenty of pressure on Paolo Banchero against this top notch Thunder defense.

Oklahoma City is without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams as the only piece missing from this Thunder rotation in tonight's clash. This game serves as the front end of a back-to-back set which makes things interesting for how the Bricktown Ballers will line up tomorrow.

Recently, Mark Daigneault has thrusted second year guard Ajay Mitchell into the first five to give the team more playmaking punch in the starting lineup with Williams still sidelined. However, against the Magic it would make sense to double down on the team's defensive stretch and turn an already murky Magic offense into a nonexistent one.

Feb 3, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives past Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup vs. Orlando Magic

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Orlando Magic Starting Lineup

Jalen Suggs, G

Desmond Bane, G

Tristian De Silva, F

Paolo Banchero, F

Wendall Carter Jr., C

The Oklahoma City Thunder opt to keep Mitchell in the starting lineup which is a decision that should allow the team to get off to a fast start scoring the basketball and perhaps gain such a cushion out of the gate that they can cruise into Brooklyn Wednesday night on the second end of a back-to-back set.