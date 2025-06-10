Indiana Pacers Superstar Addresses NBA Finals Injury Concern
With the series tied at a game each, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers shift the 2025 NBA Finals to Gainbridge Field House.
At practice on Tuesday, the media met with Superstar Tyrese Haliburton for the first time since he limped off the postgame podium following Game 2's lopsided loss as Haliburton posted 17 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals and as many blocks in 35 minutes of work.
In the hours leading up to this practice that video circulated social media with speculation and questions around the Game 3 status and effectiveness of Haliburton.
"At this time of year, I don't know if anybody's feeling perfect, [Media Member]. How do you feel? You feel all right? [Tyrese Haliburton] practiced. He went through everything. I know he has some discomfort. He feels it. But each day it's getting better. I don't think you're going to hear him making a big deal out of it," Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle said. "This is the time of year where it just doesn't get any better than this. The atmosphere, the interest, the opportunity, coming back and being at home, I mean, there's just so much to be excited about. We've got a couple guys that are slightly under the weather; I don't think anything is going to keep these guys from playing in the game."
As Haliburton took the podium, the Iowa State Product seemed sharp a stark contrast from how he labored his way onto the stage following Game 2. It makes sense, afterall, going through a mid-Finals practice is less labor intensive than an NBA Finals game on the road against a historically great defense.
The elite playmaker had to make a podium play to field questions about his injury and obvious limp from Sunday night.
"Yeah, I'm fine. Really just a lower leg thing. I'll leave it at that. I don't think there's anything more to elaborate. I feel fine and I'll be ready to go for Game 3," Haliburton said simply at NBA Finals Media Day.
This will be a storyline throughout the NBA Finals as each team is battling through bumps and bruises to compete for a title, what will mark the first in franchise history for the eventual winner of this best-of-7 set. Game 3 will take place on Wednesday, June 11.