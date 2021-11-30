Injury Update: Thunder Forward Kenrich Williams Potentially Out Remainder of Week

Recovering from an ankle injury, Thunder forward Kenrich Williams could be out the remainder of the week

One of the most underrated players in the NBA, Thunder forward Kenrich Williams is having another solid season in Oklahoma City. However, he recently suffered a right ankle sprain that he is still recovering from.

Before Oklahoma City’s matchup with the Houston Rockets, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was asked about Williams’ status.

Daigneault discussed how unclear ankle injuries can be, but speculated that he could miss the remainder of the team’s games this week.

The Thunder play the Rockets once again on Wednesday, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. With how front-loaded this week’s schedule is, it wouldn’t be surprising if Williams did miss these next two games.

Following Thursday’s game, OKC won’t play again until Monday of next week. With that in mind, keeping Williams off the floor in these next two games would give him nearly four additional days to fully recover.

As they should, the Thunder are being cautious with all injuries this season. With Williams out, it also gives players at the end of the rotation and chance to step up and fill his void over the next week or so.

In Monday's contest against the Rockets, this allowed guys like Paul Watson Jr. and Tre Mann to play more minutes, which is excellent experience for guys that haven't seen much action to this point in the season.

He's also been a valuable veteran to have in the locker room on such a young team.

To this point in his 2021-22 campaign, Williams is averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds off the bench in 20.2 minutes per game.

