Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Statement In His Preseason Debut

The Thunder’s biggest star opened his preseason debut with a bang.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night for the squad's second preseason bout of the season. It was a hard-fought battle, unfortunately, one that OKC would end up losing 128-126 when the night was said and done.

While the team didn’t pull out the win, there were multiple performances that stole the show throughout the course of the game. Some of these performances were performed by some of the Thunder’s newest additions, as both Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz had impressive games. However, one of the best showings came from the Thunder’s biggest star.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his preseason debut on Wednesday night, and it was everything you would expect from the back-to-back Most Valuable Player, and more. The star only played for 17 minutes, and he played perfectly during that time; literally. He shot 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. The MVP stayed perfect from the free-throw line, making all four of his foul shots.

The Thunder guard did more than just score the ball, as he grabbed three rebounds and even had one block on the defensive side. However, one of the biggest parts of the night was Gilgeous-Alexander’s five assists without a single turnover.

This playmaking is set to be one of the superstar’s biggest attributes this year, as he has had multiple instances of defenses keying only on him. This five-to-zero ratio is something that is a positive sign for the future and showcases how the offesne can continue to go through Gilgeous-Alexander and not fully rely on him scoring.

This will likely continue as the regular season goes on, and it shows that although he is able to score whenever needed, Gilgeous-Alexander gives other people better opportunities to score when he has the ball.

This will help OKC go far this season, as it will need all hands on deck to win its second championship in three years. It will allow for players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams to get opportunities to shine and will allow for Oklahoma City’s younger players to continue to develop.

There is plenty of time left for Gilgeous-Alexander to continue to prove that he is one of the best players in the league, and after Wednesday night, it’s clear that in the process, he will make sure his teammates are the best version of themselves as well.