Injury Report: Magic Missing Four Due to Suspension as Gilgeous-Alexander Returns
Oklahoma City will face Orlando on Wednesday following a blowout win against Boston on Tuesday.
The Magic enter the game at 13-24 and in the midst of a three game losing skid.
The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not listed on the injury report for Oklahoma City after missing Tuesday’s game with an illness.
Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury.
Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.
OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.
The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.
The Magic injury report is lengthy stemming from suspensions following a brawl with the Pistons.
Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery
- Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture
- Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain
- Eugene Omoruyi: Out: G League Two-Way
Orlando Magic
- Bol Bol: Out: Healthy and Safety Protocols
- Johnathan Isaac: Out: Left knee injury recovery
- Chuma Okeke: Out: Left knee surgery
- Jalen Suggs: Out: Right Ankle Soreness
- Moritz Wagner: Out: League Suspension
- Franz Wagner: Out: League Suspension
- Admiral Schofield: Out: League Suspension
- Kevon Harris: Out: League Suspension
Tip-off for the Magic and Thunder is slated for 6 p.m. in OKC, the Magic are currently two-point.
