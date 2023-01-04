Injury Report: Magic Missing Four Due to Suspension as Gilgeous-Alexander Returns

Oklahoma City is expected to have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back for meeting with Magic.

Oklahoma City will face Orlando on Wednesday following a blowout win against Boston on Tuesday.

The Magic enter the game at 13-24 and in the midst of a three game losing skid.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not listed on the injury report for Oklahoma City after missing Tuesday’s game with an illness.

Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Magic injury report is lengthy stemming from suspensions following a brawl with the Pistons.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Eugene Omoruyi: Out: G League Two-Way

Orlando Magic

Bol Bol: Out: Healthy and Safety Protocols

Johnathan Isaac: Out: Left knee injury recovery

Chuma Okeke: Out: Left knee surgery

Jalen Suggs: Out: Right Ankle Soreness

Moritz Wagner: Out: League Suspension

Franz Wagner: Out: League Suspension

Admiral Schofield: Out: League Suspension

Kevon Harris: Out: League Suspension

Tip-off for the Magic and Thunder is slated for 6 p.m. in OKC, the Magic are currently two-point.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.