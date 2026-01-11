OKC Thunder Swingman Advocates for Chet Holmgren To Be All-Star

The Oklahoma City Thunder should have two All-Stars in next month's NBA All-Star weekend festivities. The Thunder have one All-Star lock in superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will take his rightful place as an All-Star starter with his fourth straight bid to the mid-winter classic.

This season, the OKC Thunder sit atop the NBA with a 32-7 record despite being hit with a plethora of injuries along the way.

Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, the only other constant for the Thunder has been rising star big man Chet Holmgren. The seven-footer has taken an offensive leap this season, averaging 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 57% from the floor, 37% from 3-point land and 77% from the charity stripe.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen the Gonzaga product turn in a career-high 80% at the rim, career-best 51% from the mid-range and 39% on non-corner triples.

Last year, the Oklahoma City Thunder sent two to the All-Star game in Jalen Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander.

Holmgren is producing 1.429 points per possession as a pick-and-roll option which illustrates his improvement at rolling to the cup this season as he is cutting and diving to the basket more than ever in his career while also keeping himself available in the dunker spot for dump offs and put backs with already 29 put backs on the season so far.

The seven-footer ranks in the 83rd percentile in isolation attempts according to Synergy where he produces 1.083 points per possession. On top of all these traits, Holmgren is turning in 40% from the floor as a catch-and-shoot option.

Williams, who made his first All-Star and All-NBA nod a year ago, took to the campaign trail at Saturday's practice to advocate for Holmgren to be the Thunder's second All-Star.

"For the third year in a row, we’re the first team in the West. Chet has been at the helm of that with Shai. He’s hooping," Williams said. "Do I have to do the whole ‘Watch the games’ thing again?' He's having an excellent season. He's one of the main reasons we are where we are."

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a 4.5 game cushion for the top seed in the Western Conference aiming for their third straight season atop the conference after a 57 win campaign and 68 win season the past two seasons. Holmgren has his sights sets on his first All-Star nod to head to L.A. next month.