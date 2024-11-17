Inside The Thunder

Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/17]: OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play host to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday to wrap up a six game home stand.

Rylan Stiles

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after receiving a technical foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after receiving a technical foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder will play host to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday to close out a six game home stand. The Thunder will be without their entire stable of centers while the Mavericks are also short handed missing out on superstar guard Luka Doncic who has a knee contusion.

The Mavericks are on the second night of a back to back as Oklahoma City has the rest advantage. These two teams technically rekindle their rivalry though without the fireworks as each side misses key pieces.

Oklahoma City is 3-0 since losing Chet Holmgren a week ago today, but Dallas is the tallest task yet with their rotation of centers from Dereck Lively II to Daniel Gafford and even Dwight Powell.

Updated Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Alex Caruso (Hip Strain) OUT
  • Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
  • Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
  • Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Alex Ducas (G Leauge) OUT

Dallas Mavericks

  • Luka Doncic (Knee) OUT
  • Dante Exum (Wrist) OUT
  • Jazian Gortman (G League) OUT

Updated Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as a 5.5 point favorite on Fanduel which by the morning was bet down to just five points without a hook. Though, this afternoon as Doncic was listed as out, Vegas uppped the spread to the Thunder being favored by 7.5 points.

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

