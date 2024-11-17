Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/17]: OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder will play host to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday to close out a six game home stand. The Thunder will be without their entire stable of centers while the Mavericks are also short handed missing out on superstar guard Luka Doncic who has a knee contusion.
The Mavericks are on the second night of a back to back as Oklahoma City has the rest advantage. These two teams technically rekindle their rivalry though without the fireworks as each side misses key pieces.
Oklahoma City is 3-0 since losing Chet Holmgren a week ago today, but Dallas is the tallest task yet with their rotation of centers from Dereck Lively II to Daniel Gafford and even Dwight Powell.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (Hip Strain) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G Leauge) OUT
Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Doncic (Knee) OUT
- Dante Exum (Wrist) OUT
- Jazian Gortman (G League) OUT
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as a 5.5 point favorite on Fanduel which by the morning was bet down to just five points without a hook. Though, this afternoon as Doncic was listed as out, Vegas uppped the spread to the Thunder being favored by 7.5 points.
