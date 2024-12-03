Injury Report, Updated Odds [12/03]: OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz are squaring off in the final NBA Cup pool play. The OKC Thunder still have hope of making it to the knockout stage of the Cup, but they need to win in lopsided fashion and get help around the association.
Each team has issued their latest injury report with only the Utah Jazz making a change. Though, the Vegas odds have shifted. This will be an interesting clash between these two foes as the Thunder will need to be on the mark against a lesser squad to advance.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Nikola Topic (Knee) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
Utah Jazz
- Cody Williams (GL) OUT
- Oscar Tshiebwe (GL) OUT
- David Jones Garcia GL) OUT
- Taylor Hendricks (Fibula) OUT
- Kyle Filipowski (Leg) OUT
- Jordan Clarkson (Planter) OUT
- Collin Sexton (Finger) Available
- Micah Potter (Illness) Questionable
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder as massive 15 point favorites this morning according to FanDuel over the lowly Utah Jazz. That line has only been marked down a point, seeing the OKC Thunder as 14 point favorites against the tanking Jazz.
Oklahoma City needs to win this game - and win big - to advance to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup.
