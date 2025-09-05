Is Aaron Wiggins in His Permanent Longterm Role for OKC Thunder?
Over the years, Oklahoma City’s roster has been full of players that got to play a lot of different roles. And honestly, it has been critical for the development of both the team, and the individuals on the team. Letting players experience different roles prepares you for any situation in the NBA and provides huge growth opportunities.
As Oklahoma City has risen to the top, the fluctuations within the roles have decreased significantly. And that’s what made this Thunder team so special — it was no longer just an experiment with a young roster. Every player found their niche and settled into a very specific role that contributed to winning basketball. It took incredible buy in from the top down, but especially from the role players. Nobody was too worried about personal accolades and everyone was all in on chasing a ring.
One of the best examples of that is someone like Lu Dort, who experienced the highs and the lows of the rebuild. At one point during his Thunder career, Dort was a high-volume offensive player with really low efficiency averaging 17 points per game. It wasn’t sustainable longterm, and Dort recognized the changes he had to make to stick around and be a critical piece of the championship team. He became a smart offensive player and one of the best shooters on the team — something that seemed impossible just a few years ago. Dort has certainly found and settled into his permanent role.
Could Aaron Wiggins see expansion in his longterm role?
Many other players have found a comfortable role, too, but room for expansion is still there. After a rock solid season off the bench, has Aaron Wiggins found his permanent role on the team like Dort did? Or is there still room for his role to grow and expand?
Wiggins enjoyed a career-year in every major category and nearly doubled his points per game from the past two seasons before. His volume increased, and he became one of the best bench pieces in the NBA.
The Maryland product averaged 12.0 points per game on 48.8% from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range. While his numbers dipped in the postseason, he had a few big moments to help the Thunder hoist the trophy.
As the wear and tear of the regular season continues over the next few seasons and Oklahoma City’s veterans continue to age, Wiggins’s role could end up expanding even more. And if this past season was any indication, increasing his volume won’t be a problem. The Thunder’s contract situation will be interesting down the line, and with Wiggins already locked in to a longterm team-friendly deal, he could be asked to play a bigger role too.
Wiggins is one of the few players on the roster that could really see his role fluctuate over the next few years. It certainly won’t be decreasing — he has proven he’s one of the best bench pieces in the league. But over time, it could increase and his responsibilities could go up. Wiggins could make the jump to a 15-point per game player.
Everyone understands how crucial he is to this Thunder team, and many across the league still talk about how much of a bargain his contract is. His role could certainly see some expansion moving forward.