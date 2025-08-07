Is Lu Dort's Spot in OKC Thunder Starting Five Safe?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set for another championship-contending season, but they might shake things up.
Over the past few years, the Thunder have gone from one of the league’s worst teams to cementing themselves as the league’s best. Entering next season as the defending champions, the Thunder might have the best chance of repeating of any team since the Golden State Warriors in 2018.
While the Thunder have made minimal moves this offseason and kept the championship core in place, they could still make some big moves next season. Of course, those moves would be made by Mark Daigneault.
How set is the starting five?
Last season, the Thunder used 30 different starting lineups, but when Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein were both healthy, Daigneault almost always opted for the double-big look. While Hartenstein’s placement in the starting five has typically been the most discussed, he might be a shoo-in for the starting center role throughout next season.
Of course, All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams will be starting as well, but Lu Dort’s spot in the starting five might not be as safe as it has been in previous years. Although it almost seems impossible to think of Dort not being in the starting five, he might be the odd man out when the Thunder want to try some different lineups.
With Thomas Sorber coming in and Jaylin Williams signing an extension this summer, the Thunder seem quite committed to the double-big lineup, which could signal Dort’s occasional exit from the starting lineup. Despite coming to Oklahoma City as an undrafted player on a two-way contract in 2019, Dort has only come off the bench nine times in six seasons, but with the team-first attitude of the Thunder, it might not be hard to convince Dort to come off the bench some next season.
Considering Dort plays with such high intensity, giving him a bit of a break when the opponent doesn’t have a star scorer who he needs to lock down could be wise.
Who would replace Dort?
While Dort’s spot in the starting five might not be entirely safe, it’s still safe to assume he would start a majority of games. Still, getting Dort some more rest and potentially letting him ramp up for the postseason similarly to Alex Caruso could be a perfect formula for success.
The obvious replacements for Dort would simply be Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins, who were inserted into the starting lineup throughout last season. Of course, Caruso and Isaiah Joe could get some looks in the starting five, and even guys like Ajay Mitchell or Nikola Topic could get an opportunity.
Daigneault will have no shortage of options next season, and Dort might still just be in that starting five every night. But if the Thunder want to take a different approach with him next season, they are in a perfect position to take that route.