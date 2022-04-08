Is There a Russell Westbrook Trade That Makes Sense for OKC?

With Marc Stein reporting that the Charlotte Hornets are a “team to watch” if Russell Westbrook were to be traded this off-season, it brings up the question of what other teams could be involved?

More specifically, could the Thunder be in the running? And if so, what would OKC and team Vice President Sam Presti be looking for in a trade for the former MVP?

It’s no secret Westbrook’s time in Los Angeles has not gone how many expected. A mix of poor play and lengthy injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis has derailed what the Lakers had hoped would be a challenge at reclaiming the NBA championship it won in 2020.

And while Westbrook has said he had no expectations as to what would come of his trade to L.A. this past offseason, he couldn't have imagined it would go as poorly as it has, missing the playoffs entirely.

It was a risky move before the season, and a year later it looks like it could be coming to an end. The issue is how the Lakers plan to part ways with Westbrook.

Westbrook has a play option for just over $47 million for the 2022-23 season, so the Lakers would need to be taking on a good deal of salary in any trade scenario.

On the Thunder side of things, Kemba Walker is still owed $27.4 million from his buyout prior to this season, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s rookie extension is set to kick in, so the OKC would need to shed some money of its own to acquire Westbrook.

With Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann and a potential rookie or two in the guard rotation for next season it wouldn’t make sense to bring Westbrook in as the NBA’s most expensive role player, so he would almost definitely be the Thunder’s latest buyout recipient.

While the additional pieces are unclear, the clear focal piece of any trade would be Derrick Favors and the $10.1 million player option he has this off-season.

Now that we know that the framework of a trade would consist of Westbrook for Favors+, what would OKC want in exchange for taking one of the league’s largest contracts off of the Lakers’ hands?

That’s where things get really interesting. The Lakers' next four draft picks are tied up due to the Davis trade with New Orleans, so that leaves them short on tradeable assets this offseason. L.A. doesn’t have many players that would fit the current Thunder roster while also not costing much, so it would have to be for a pick way, way down the line.

The likeliest option for OKC would be Westbrook and the Lakers' unprotected 2026 first-round pick. OKC could help a franchise legend go to a new situation while continuing to add draft capital for the future.

A homecoming, albeit a short-lived one, could be beneficial for all parties involved, so it is definitely worth a phone call if there is no plan for that money next season. But it’s safe to say this one is a longshot better left to NBA2K.

