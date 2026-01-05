OKC Thunder Get Good News Ahead of Suns Contest, Starters Announced

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, in what wraps up a two game road swing for the Bricktown Ballers.

Oklahoma City is aiming to extend their winning streak to five games on this front end of a back-to-back set which wraps up on Monday in the Paycom Center as the Thunder play host to the Charlotte Hornets.

The OKC Thunder went into Sunday with their injury report looming over their head. The Thunder are already without starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, back up big man Jaylin Williams, depth piece Ousmane Dieng and did see defensive ace Cason Wallace and sharpshooter Isaiah Joe be added as questionable for this game.

Roughly 30 minutes before tip-off, the Oklahoma City Thunder recieved good news with both Joe and Wallace upgraded to active. The Bricktown Ballers need this added guard depth as each of those two perimeter players are key on the offensive and defensive end respectively.

That comes in handy on the road, against a spunky 20-14 Suns squad, who has already played the Bricktown Ballers down to the wire once this season before being blown out in their second meeting. Which version of these matchups will end up playing out tonight?

Phoenix did not get such good news, the Suns tabbed Grayson Allen as questionable for the past 24 hours before downgrading him to out for this game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Phoenix is also missing bucket getter Jalen Green for this game, as he has only played in two affairs to this point in the season for the Suns.

OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

Collin Gillespie, G

Devin Booker, G

Dillon Brooks, F

Royce O'Neale, F

Mark Williams, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to go up 3-0 in the regular season series with the Phoenix Suns before jetting back home for the second leg of this back-to-back set that begins a two-game mini-home stand wrapping up on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Oklahoma City continues to navigate this stretch of the season that sees no two-day run of off days until Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

