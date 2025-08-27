Is Thunder Standout Lu Dort OKC's Version of Draymond Green?
Fresh off an NBA title, the Oklahoma City Thunder have drawn comparisons to the Golden State Warriors of the mid 2010s.
Of course, OKC hasn't reached the heights that the Warriors managed to achieve, winning three titles in four years, but after the Thunder's first championship, there are similarities between the two teams.
The Thunder won with one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, and while the Warriors weren't quite as young when they took home the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the core group still was under 30-years-old.
The Warriors' youth and continuity opened the door for Golden State to become a dynasty, and Oklahoma City has the chance to do the same after signing the team's star trio to long-term deals over the offsesason.
Aside from the aforementioned similarities, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken over as the team's leader on offense, similar to Steph Curry for the Warriors. Jalen Williams, the No. 2 option on offense and a stalwort on defense, plays a role similar to Klay Thompson.
The third member of the Warriors original trio, Draymond Green, is an extrememly unique player, but Lu Dort has filled a similar role for the Thunder. The two may have different play styles, but impact the game in similar ways.
Defense
Dort and Green's greatest strength as basketball players is their defensive prowess.
Green earned his keep defending multiple positions, using his strength and IQ to handle bigger players while utilizing his size against wings. Like Green, Dort can guard multiple positions, but mostly guards and wing players.
Dort averaged 1.1 steals per game in 2024-25, earning First-Team All-Defense recognition while serving as the top defender on one of the best defensive units in recent memory.
Dort's strength allows him to battle with players who may be taller than him, and his ability to navigate screens makes the former undrafted free agent hard for guards to get away from. Like Green, Dort has taken over the role of being primarily a defensive stopper for his team.
Offense
While Green and Dort have the most value as defenders, each offers important offensive skills that make them solid two-way players.
Green is a smart screener an great passer, helping set his teammates up for easy baskets at the rim and open shots from beyond the arc while operating out of the high post.
Dort's offensive play style is very different, but still fills an auxiliary role in Mark Daigneault's scheme. After entering the NBA as a lackluster 3-point shooter, Dort has developed into a reliable marksman, knocking down 41.2% of his triples in 2024-25 while averaging 5.8 attempts per game.
Like Green, Dort typically defers on offense to Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams or even Holmgren, like Green did for Curry, Thompson and later Kevin Durant.
