Isaiah Hartenstein Collaborates With Whistle For Inside Look at Personal Life
On Wednesday, Whistle continued their series - Home Team - which brings together notable athletes and their at-home teammates, as the outlet gets to know them better through a light-hearted competition and fun question and answer segment which gives fans an inside look into the athlete's personal life and relationships through story telling.
This installment features newly acquired Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein going through the paces with his wife, Kourtney Heartenstein. The Thunder inked the seven-footer to a three-year $87 million pact back in July, luring him away from the New York Knicks. This episode gives OKC Thunder fans their first look at Hartenstein's personality.
In this video, the duo peppered each other with trivia questions about themselves and their relationship while completing challenges along the way.
Hartenstein revealed that he slid into Kourtney's DMs to take her on a date to a Denny's in Houston, TX for their first time meeting.
The seven-footer revealed his favorite holiday is Christmas. Kourtney endeared herself to the Thunder fanbase by revealing her favorite song is Swag Surf which became a Thunder anthem during the 2024 NBA postseason, with the organization even having the group - F.L.Y come perform the hit at Paycom Center.
The big man was exposed as a Michael Jordan fan, labeling him as the greatest basketball player of all time, which might be controversial in the Thunder locker room with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being on record saying Kobe Bryant is the greatest player of all time.
After losing the competition, the Oklahoma City center had to dress up as Zeus the God of Thunder and list out positive qualities in at home teammate which creates some meme potential ahead of his first season in Bricktown.
