Isaiah Hartenstein's 'Competitive Spirit' Lifting OKC Thunder
This summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder had a glaring need. OKC needed additional front court help after being ousted by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. Not only did Sam Presti address the need, but got the best center money could buy.
A club that typically has been forced to stay away from free agent in a have-not market, landed Hartenstein on a club-record three-year $87 Million Dollar Pact, luring the seven-footer away from the bright lights of broadway for Bricktown.
This gave the Oklahoma City Thunder two top-10 centers in the NBA after previously having just one true center with 6-foot-9 Jaylin Williams serving as Holmgren's backup a year ago.
Throughout the 2024-25 campaign, Hartenstein has proven to be worth every penny, including the Bricktown tax with OKC needing to overpay to land the talented big man in a small market.
Against Memphis, Hartenstein had one of his best performances to lead the short-handed Thunder past a fully healthy Grizzlies on the second leg of a back-to-back to avoid a dreaded scheduled loss.
In this contest, Hartenstein logged 32 minutes, 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. This marks the seven-footers 18th double-double, after previously have 17 to his name the past six seasons.
"The rebounding, the toughness around the basket. He's just a competitor. The guys showed their competitive spirit tonight... Top to bottom, just great toughness. That group to start the fourth quarter showed great poise," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said following Hartenstein's performance against Memphis.
On the year, Hartenstein is averaging 11.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 stocks per game while shooting 56 percent from the floor.
The former Knick has been instrumental to the Thunder's 42-9 record, giving them the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 7.5 game cushion over the No. 2 seeded Grizzlies.
