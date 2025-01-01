Isaiah Hartenstein Makes MVP Case For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Oklahoma City Thunder have won 12 straight games, matching a franchise record, after its New Year's Eve win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the catalyst for this come-from-beyond win over the Timberwolves, posting 40 points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Oklahoma City has seen Gilgeous-Alexander turn in an impressive MVP case - after back to back top-five finishes, including a runner-up finish for the award a year ago, it seems like it is the Thunder's superstar's turn at the honor.
"That's the MVP right there," Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein said upon being asked about his superstar teammate.
"He's not going out there thinking of himself. He's going out there still thinking about the team," Hartenstein said. "He's still getting 40 without forcing it. I think that's the most impressive part. That's why I think he should be the MVP this year. It should be clear. He's No. 1 in the West. Even these last couple of games, I don't know what he's averaging — I think it's like 40 or something — and again it's not forcing. And it's an efficient 40. He's been great on both sides of the court."
Oklahoma City is now 27-5, No. 1 in the West and it is in large part due to what Gilgeous-Alexander is donig each night. The voters should take notice and the Thunder star should clear a spot on the mantle.
