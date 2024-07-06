Isaiah Hartenstein Opens Up About Decision to Leave New York Knicks in Free Agency
The Oklahoma City Thunder officially inked Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year $87 Million Dollar deal on Saturday with the moratorium lifting. This paved the way for the 26-year-old big man to be introduced to the Thunder media where he was peppered with questions about his decision.
Leaving the bright lights of Broadway and a contending New York Knicks team for the plains of Bricktown is a difficult decision to make, regardless of the pay increase. However, Hartenstein elaborated on what swayed him to join in with the young contenders out West.
"If I'm honest, it was hard. I was in a situation, I loved my teammates out in New York. I really appreciate what Tibs and Leon did for me, and the fans in New York showed a lot of love," Hartenstein Said.
The biggest selling point to land Hartenstein was the team's biggest calling card over their over a decade and a half history: Their culture.
"But going into this situation, this is very exciting. From afar, I always saw how the culture was, especially since they've been in OKC, how they established a culture. The style of play I think really fits me. I'm a high-IQ player. They have a lot of guys who cut, so I think to me I'm one of the best passers in the NBA," the 26-year-old explained.
There is no doubt that the new-age Thunder play a more welcoming style of play for new additions to not only mesh into but be eager to join, and a lot of that stems from bench boss Mark Daigneault.
"Then just the culture, again. Very family based. There was just something that was really exciting to me. I felt like I could really expand my game here. Just especially talking to Mark, how open-minded he is," Hartenstein told the media on Saturday.
This is a partnership that not only sent a jolt through Bricktown, and the NBA world, but one through the former Knicks center as well highlighting the excitement of joining this roster.
"It's really exciting for me, and then just defensively, I think I can still bring a lot to the team. I feel like they were really good last year, but them bringing Caruso and myself in, I think we hopefully will take another step in that," Hartenstein concluded.
