Isaiah Hartenstein's Kings Performance Shows OKC Thunder Can Maximize Skillset
The Oklahoma City Thunder went out and signed Isaiah Hartenstein this summer. His three-year deal worth $87 Million Dollars is not only the biggest contract the Thunder have ever handed out in that setting but immedately fixed the Thunder's biggest weakness.
Hartenstein's debut in Bricktown was delayed after suffering a hand fracture in the preseason. The Thunder big man has made his debut over the last two games to the tune of two straight double-doubles.
Monday against the Sacramento Kings showed the Thunder are uniquely qualified to maximize the skillset of the big man.
Against the Kings, Hartenstein turned in 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Lost in that statline was his 15 field goal attempts, a career-high mark for the big man.
Playing off this drive and kick system, Hartenstein is the beneficiary of the gravity Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have as drivers. The seven-footer is there as a safety net getting clean looks as a bail out option if the defense cuts off the Thunder stars drive.
However, Hartenstein is not just the clean up crew he does the dirty work that would make Steely Dan proud. The screen setting which frees up ball handlers is a missing piece in the Thunder's offensive system and something they have lacked for years.
“In terms of the craft of screening, yeah, he’s the best guy I’ve coached,” Mark Daigneault said of Isaiah Hartenstein's screening ability.
His entrance to the OKC Thunder lineup has already generated high priase from his superstar teammate and MVP runner up.
"He's a dream big man for a marquee guy," Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I leave the front office stuff to Sam [Presti], I trust him really well. Obviously he reads minds. I didn’t have to say anything.”
Oklahoma City's system which allows for the big man to be a high post creator and gives Hartenstein the previously mentioned quality looks will only serve to maximize the seven-footer on offense. One push shot at a time.
