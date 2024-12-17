Isaiah Hartenstein Proves OKC Thunder are NBA’s Deepest Team
When center Chet Holmgren went down with a hip fracture in mid-November, hope seemed somewhat lost of one of the NBA’s brightest squads.
The 7-foot unicorn was the lifeblood of the Oklahoma City Thunder defense, cutting off all funneled drivers with some of the best shot-blocking and deterrence in the league. Even more, he was a skilled finisher, and even shooter.
It was an obviously massive blow to the West’s best team. Without Holmgren, how would they keep their spot atop the conference? Much less, contend with team’s like Boston, Cleveland and more for the league’s best record.
Then, center Isaiah Hartenstein returned from his own injury hiatus.
Signed in the offseason for a pretty penny, Hartenstein was thought of to be a new wrinkle for the Thunder — an additional bench big to either stagger when Holmgren hits the bench, or play in tandem as a 7-footer duo. But with the former No. 2 pick now sidelined for months, Hartenstein has had to be more than a wrinkle. Moreso, a cornerstone.
In 10 games with OKC, the former Knick has averaged 12.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in around 30 minutes of play. He’s started in nine of those games, effectively filling in for Holmgren with size, an interior presence on both ends and pure impact. Even better, the Thunder has lost just one of those games: a 3-point loss to Houston.
Per Dunks and Threes, Hartenstein ranks No. 20 overall in estimated plus-minus, a nice gauge for a player’s overall impact per 100 possessions. That’s just 10 spots behind Holmgren himself. Regardless of where exactly he lands on the spectrum, he’s been an obviously vital piece to the Thunder maintaining its pace.
That pace has continued to help establish the team as one of the best in the league, alongside the Cavaliers and Celtics. While Boston touts what is likely the best starting five in the league — with Holmgren eventually back in the lineup — Hartenstein helps OKC boast the deepest roster.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma City will take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Cup final: their biggest game of the season to this point.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.