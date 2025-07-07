Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Hilarious Mark Daigneault Motivation Tactic
Since being tabbed as the Oklahoma City Thunder's head coach, Mark Daigneault has done a great job keeping the spotlight off of him. It's been hard. He has turned a franchise from a 20-something win squad to contenders, won the coach of the year award and an NBA championship in his first half-decade on the job.
Though, we know very little about Daigneault personally. Sure, everyone can spit out his common phrases or basketball ideology but the man of Mark is reduced to Bruce Springsteen as his only personality hallmark.
Thunder starting center Isaiah Hartenstein went on the Rich Eisen show last week after winning his first NBA championship. Hartenstein allowed the outside world to learn more about his bench boss, telling a hilarious story about motivational tactics.
"He is a great coach but he is like very good crazy in a sense. Like he would show us like sometimes before games and before practices like animals hunting. Kinda like weird stuff like that, where he kinda may come over to a basketball sense. He is a great coach. The way he can motivate, the way he explains the game is very unique. Very stoic in that sense, that gives us confidence too. He kinda instills that, he says it all the time, that 0-0 mentality. We never want to be too high, too low, always want to be in that present moment," Hartenstein said. "His in game adjustments are great too. Yeah, he has been one of my favorite coaches to play for so far."
The visual of mild-mannered Daigneault being glued to lions chasing a gazelle and its basketball symbolism is hilarious. While the Thunder head coach has done a great job of keeping the spotlight off of him, this story will certainly be rehashed at media day in September.
Add it to the list of Daigneault-isms. From needing to have your broccoli before skittles, to 0-0 mentality, to getting cars back on the road. Now, we know who is keeping Natural Geographic in business.