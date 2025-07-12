Jalen Williams Dishes on Stability of Extension
NBA Summer League is largely an infomercial for the league. It allows fans to get a glimpse at the stars of tomorrow while the entire association gathers in Vegas for a celebration of basketball. In the midst of Summer League games, the broadcasts can't help but talk about the varsity clubs and with so many active players lingering around it often leads to in-game interviews.
On Saturday, the Thunder battled the Pacers in NBA Summer League and during the contest, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams joined the broadcast for a sit-down interview during play. This was the first public comment from the All-Defensive wings on his max contract inked this week, worth $287 million over a five-year span.
“It just gives us a lot more confidence going into this season and our careers, we are all really young so we are all trying to figure out what to do next and just having that stability just allows us to go out there and play and just do what we’ve been doing," Williams said during his NBATV interview at NBA Summer League.
The Thunder All-Star admitted in the course of the Interview that his wrist injury impacted him "a lot" looking back on the playoff run. Williams endured nearly 30 injections in his wrist to be able to play after tearing a ligament during the regular season. The Santa Clara product had offseason surgery following the NBA Finals with the anticipation that he would be back in action for the start of the regular season.
When asked about the Summer League squad, Nikola Topic was brought up, the Thunder All-Star said the rookie "Looks great."
During the course of the interview, Williams preached about his excitement to be back in Oklahoma City for ring night in October and the long-term plan for the Thunder, including its new arena opening in 2028.