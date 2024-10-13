Jalen Williams Explains Chet Holmgren's Viral Jump Shot
The Oklahoma City Thunder began their preseason slate on Monday in San Antonio where rising star Chet Holmgren was active. Prior to the start of the game, Holmgren went through a pregame warm up that featured his usual rhythm's and preparation for the game.
Mixed into his otherwise normal routine was the Gonzaga product going through a shooting drill that featured an awkward jump shot from beyond the arc. The slower release mixed with the almost one handed shot rasied red flags across social media, sending the video viral and the NBA world into a panic.
After shooting 37 percent a year ago from 3-point land and showing an outside stroke at every level of competition throughout his career, many wondered if the seven-footer had broke his own jump shot in the name of improvement heading into a pivotal 2024-25 campaign where the Oklahoma City Thunder are the favorites to win the Western Conference and one of the premiere NBA title contenders.
As Holmgren recieved heat from all 30 fanbases - including his own - his teammate, and fellow rising star, Jalen Williams took to social media to explain the confusion sparked by the video.
"it’s not his actual jumper y’all, it’s a hand placement and arc drill type thing," Williams relieved fans on Twitter.
In this shooting drill, Holmgren is attempting to move his guide hand out of the way of the basketball in hopes of gaining more arc on his shot and a higher success rate in the grand scheme of things. In game however, his stroke looks extremely similar to a year ago.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.