Jalen Williams Played 'Fearless' in OKC Thunder's NBA Finals Game 5 Win
If it wasn't for Jalen Williams overtaking Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a 40-point performance, it's hard to envision the Oklahoma City Thunder holding a 3-2 series lead.
Williams gave Oklahoma City a night for the franchise's history books, and it'll especially be remembered fondly if it can take Game 6 or 7 over the Indiana Pacers. He did it all, just when the Thunder needed him the most.
Alongside his 26 points in Game 3 and 27 points in Game 4, the forward is putting together a series case for Finals MVP if Oklahoma City wins the series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be the Thunder's superstar player, but Williams has been just as integral to the Thunder's success — a sentiment that the MVP echoed Monday night.
He was really gutsy tonight," Gilgeous-Alexander said of Williams. "He stepped into big plays. Felt like every time we needed a shot, he made it. He wasn't afraid. He was fearless tonight."
That "fearlessness" is what carried Williams to the success he found. It's easy to feel under pressure on the biggest stage imaginable in the NBA, but he remained poised down the stretch to hold off a Pacers comeback.
When Williams is that good, it makes Oklahoma City nearly unstoppable. Combining his 40 points and Gilgeous-Alexander's 31 points is tough for any opponent to outscore, especially with Tyrese Haliburton being held to just four. All in all, it makes everyone on the Thunder's life a whole lot easier.
"(Williams) can shoulder a load," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I've said this before. He does so many things for us as a basketball team on both ends of the floor when he's the best version of himself."
Every time Oklahoma City has stepped on the floor this series, it's been the biggest game of nearly every player's career on the roster. There's plenty of stakes given that, but through staying aggressive on both ends of the floor, Williams has kept a sense of comfort.
Not every game is going to come with a 40-point outing, but Williams has trusted the flow of the series and in his own game. With one more needed to earn his and the Thunder's first championship, he'll leave everything on the floor.
"I'd be lying if I said I could imagine doing what I did tonight," Williams said. "I definitely could have seen myself here a long time ago, I just didn't think it would happen this fast, and I didn't think it would be with a group of guys that I truly am grateful to be around."