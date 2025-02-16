Jalen Williams: 'Really Cool' to See OKC Thunder Showcased at All-Star Weekend
Oklahoma City’s rise to the top of the league has also led to its hefty involvement in All-Star Weekend.
Throughout the Thunder’s history, they have had some of the brightest stars in recent history. From Kevin Durant to Russell Westbrook to Paul George, the Thunder’s mark on the 2010s is unquestioned.
With a new era upon the team, the Thunder are now sending a new batch of stars to the All-Star Game. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making his third appearance, Jalen Williams in the game for the first time and Mark Daigneault and his staff coaching, the Thunder’s mark on this year’s All-Star events is clear.
With so many people from the Thunder involved in All-Star Weekend, Williams’ first trip has been made easier as the experience begins to sink in for the third-year star.
“It kind of just brings you down to earth a little bit because everybody is going through this really cool experience, and a lot of us are doing it for the first time,” Williams said. “So, it’s been really cool to go through this with my team and the people I’m in the trenches with every day.”
This season, Williams is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists on his way to his first appearance in the All-Star Game. Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.5 points, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals in his third trip, marking another milestone in his MVP campaign.
Considering the youth of the Thunder’s two All-Stars and Chet Holmgren set to be in the mix in future years, Oklahoma City’s spot on All-Star Weekend isn’t going away. Even with a small market like Oklahoma City, the Thunder have had no issues making their presence felt all season.
With a couple of Thunder players in the All-Star Game on different teams, one of Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams will make it to the final after competing against each other in the first round. That gives Oklahoma City a legitimate chance of adding another All-Star MVP trophy. The Thunder currently have three, with Durant (2012) and Westbrook (2015, 2016) earning those.
While Gilgeous-Alexander has already established himself as one of the league’s best, a big night from Williams on Sunday could take his stardom to the next level.
