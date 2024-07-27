Jalen Williams Stars in Latest Lids Campaign Revamping Membership Rewards
Oklahoma City Thunder rising star Jalen Williams has had a busy offseason. From seeing his brother get drafted, to hosting Instagram live streams with teammates, to taking part in plenty of partnerships things have not slowed for the Santa Barbra product one bit.
Williams not only has helped the Thunder climb the ranks eventually netting 57 wins a year ago and the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, but Oklahoma City's Q-rating has skyrocketed since the swingman stepped in Bricktown. Featured heavily on League Fits it is clear fashion is a big part of the 23-year-old's life.
In a partnership with Lids, Williams will join his brother and Utah Jazz rookie Cody Williams and trainer Chris Brickley in a campaign to promote the shops' new membership rewards program.
Lids is the global leader in headwear and their new access pass has an updated online portal that allows customers to easily have more control over their membership experience.
For only $10 a year, Lids Access Pass Premium is a paid membership program that offers 10 points for every dollar spent, 20 percent off every purchase, spend $100 and get $10, 10 percent off apparel and novelty products, early access to exclusive products, a birthday gift in store, members-only experience and more.
Even the Lids Access Pass Basic plan is a free membership program that offers five points for every dollar spent, but shoppers can spend $200 to get $10 and a birthday gift in-store.
Williams and company will help roll out this membership face lift as Lids rolls out their new membership rewards.
