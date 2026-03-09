Ajay Mitchell’s Return Comes at the Perfect Time for OKC Thunder

Guard Ajay Mitchell is officially set to make his return for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mitchell was tagged in an abdominal strain all the way back on Jan. 21, and little was made of his listing on the injury report at the time. In working his way back he also picked up an ankle sprain, and has now been out for 20 games and nearly two full calendar months.

As of Sunday's injury report, Mitchell is officially off, and will make his return in a potentially pivotal game against the Nuggets.

Mitchell’s return comes at the exact right time for OKC, who still hold a narrow lead over San Antonio for the No. 1-seed in the Western Conference. At this point, the Thunder most likely want to avoid playing both of the Spurs and Nuggets in a single postseason run. Denver has slid down the standings recently all the way to No. 6, meaning OKC would avoid them.

There’s no guarantee that holds — Nikola Jokic and co. could soon get things together and run back up — but it’s clear that the Thunder want to continue to hold onto the No. 1 seed and maintain home court advantage throughout regardless.

Mitchell, who offers the team not just a talented guard, but one who effectively solves their half-court creation issues with his handling and ability to break down defense, will be an obviously vital piece to holding onto that in the home stretch.

Ajay Mitchell ISO buckets,



He’s shooting 53% in isolation this season: pic.twitter.com/do5LyShoKG — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) January 28, 2026

The Thunder are also set to hit a very tough stretch of games, including Denver Monday evening, Boston on Thursday and Minnesota on Sunday.

The timing of Mitchell’s return is also perfect on his end.

Mitchell’s played in 43 games so far this season, averaging 14.1 points on 49% shooting, with 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals to boot. He’s been a revelation in the backcourt, even in a spot where the Thunder have plenty of talent.

Even still, OKC will need him if they wish to make waves this postseason. And he now has a perfect 17-game runway to get back into form.

It will undoubtedly take a handful of games to both get back into live game-shape, as well as a re-find his consistency in scoring, defending, play-making and more. There should be plenty of time for him to manage that, though, especially if the Thunder continue to see lengthy injury reports and have need of him 30-plus minutes a night.