NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Two Productive College Prospects

Not many teams throughout NBA history have been in a similar position to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC has a chance to become the league’s first defending champion in nearly a decade, but is also set to receive a lottery pick and another first rounder in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The Thunder’s pair of first-round picks will come at a good time, as well, with the 2026 cycle said to be one of the best draft classes in the past few years.

As a result, Oklahoma City has the chance to add even more depth to a talented roster. With the group becoming more expensive each year, though, adding young players on cheap contracts who can contribute is valuable for Mark Daigneault’s team.

In a recent mock draft from Zach Buckley at Bleacher Report, the Thunder came away with Thomas Haugh at No. 12 and Koa Peat at No. 18.

Both Haugh and Peat are on teams who have the potential to be No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and the two players have been a significant factor in their squad’s success.

After being a role player on Florida’s 2024-25 team that won a national championship, Haugh has emerged as the Gators’ star this year. The junior is averaging 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Haugh would offer OKC another versatile forward who can guard multiple positions while helping as a scorer and rebounder.

Peat is also a versatile forward, but is more of an interior presence, compared to Haugh, who often operates on the wing.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, Peat is an impressive athlete who competes with intensity on the hardwood.

The younger brother of former NFL first-round pick Andrus Peat and the son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat, Koa is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 54.8% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range on low volume.

Rated the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, Peat’s size and athleticism give the freshman high upside at the next level.

The additions of Haugh and Peat would help bolster OKC’s depth on the wing and in the front court, even if neither player made a major impact to start their professional career.