Jaylin Williams' Starting Experience Could Prove Helpful for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City will be without its top two centers again, but this time, it will have its third option inside.
On Wednesday, the Thunder announced that Isaiah Hartenstein suffered a left soleus strain against the Philadelphia 76ers and will be re-evaluated in a week. His injury is a blow to the Thunder, who are still without star big Chet Holmgren.
This will be the second time this season that the Thunder are without both of their starting bigs. In a mid-November stretch, the Thunder went 3-3 without their bigs before Hartenstein returned, and he has played in every game since. Of course, that streak will end on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
While the Thunder have been forced into small ball already this season, there will be a key difference this time. Along with Holmgren and Hartenstein being out, backup center Jaylin Williams was also dealing with an injury in that November stretch. With him being healthy this time, the Thunder will be able to maintain a larger look inside.
Williams doesn’t have the talent or ability of Holmgren and Hartenstein and plays smaller than both, but he does bring a 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame. Although he doesn’t typically play the role of a traditional center, his size gives him the ability to stay inside.
This season, Williams has averaged 4.5 points, four rebounds and 2.2 assists in 13.3 minutes per game. He will almost certainly see an uptick in minutes without Hartenstein, who has averaged nearly 30 minutes a night.
Although Williams could see a steep increase in minutes, he has experience playing bigger minutes with a larger role. In his rookie season, Williams was the Thunder’s starting center during their push to the play-in tournament. He started 36 games that season and averaged roughly 21 minutes in those starts.
The Thunder could opt to stay small and let Jalen Williams step back into the starting center role he held in November. However, Jaylin Williams is more than capable of coming in and making a difference while the Thunder await the return of Holmgren and Hartenstein.
